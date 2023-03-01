How to earn more than 8% returns from debt investments

Notwithstanding the higher rates, if you want to create a fixed income portfolio that yields a return of 8%, pre-tax, be prepared to take on some risk - credit risk or interest rate risk -- or give up liquidity (ease of any-time withdrawals). Unless you are a senior citizen (over 60 years of age), in which case, the government-backed Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) that offers 8% p.a. can be your best bet. You can invest up to ₹30 lakh in SCSS following the hike in the investment limit in budget 2023. Interest is paid out quarterly and the scheme is eligible for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The only limitation is the five-year lock-in. Premature withdrawals attract a penalty.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}