How to earn rewards on every UPI payment using your credit card?

UPI payments are becoming so popular, savvy users are finding it easy to earn rewards on their regular transactions by just linking your credit card to your UPI app. If you use UPI for peer transfers, bills, and groceries, this innovation can transform your regular payments into opportunities to collect bonuses.
This informative guide will show you how to maximise your UPI payments made through your credit card.
When you connect your UPI app and use a credit card, you can:
Most UPI services are now allowing direct linking of credit cards (e.g. Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm). When activated:
Salila Pande, MD & CEO, SBI Card expressed her opinion on how cardholders can easily earn reward points on every UPI transaction, “In a move that’s redefining digital payments, Indian consumers can now earn reward points on UPI transactions by simply using their credit cards on the RuPay network. Such spends can only be made for Peer-to-Merchant i.e., P2M transactions. This has now opened a much larger merchant base and spending avenues for customers, to easily transact and earn reward points on everyday spends.”
You won't be able to link all credit cards to UPI, so check for:
Here's how to turn UPI transactions into reward-earning machines:
In conclusion, by linking your credit card to your UPI app, payments often made automatically - groceries, petrol, insurance and subscriptions - will become easy earning opportunities for rewards. It is all about knowing caps and exclusions, using the right card and UPI platform and making sure to pay them regularly.
