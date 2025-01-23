How to easily activate your Axis Bank credit card? Here are 4 key ways

Axis Bank provides credit cards offering exciting rewards and offers on your favourite brands as well as on everyday spending. These credit cards aim to provide you luxury without hurting your wallet. Activating your Axis Bank credit card is quick and easy! You can activate your card in simple and convenient steps. Let us understand in detail:

Ways to activate Axis Bank credit card

Activation via mobile banking Open Axis Bank Mobile app.

Click on ‘Banking’ and click on ‘Services’.

Select 'Credit Card' and then ‘Set/Reset PIN’.

Enter your OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Set your desired 4-digit PIN.

Use your MPIN (Mobile Banking PIN) to confirm.

The PIN setup or change will be confirmed with a message. Activation via ATM Go to the nearest Axis Bank ATM.

Insert your credit card and select ‘Set PIN’.

Enter your registered mobile number and click on verify OTP.

Enter the OTP.

Set your card’s 4 digit PIN.

After the PIN is set, your card will be activated. Activation via net banking Login to the Axis Bank website using your credentials.

Under ‘Accounts’ click on ‘My Credit Cards’.

Select ‘More Services’ and then ‘Credit Card PIN Change’.

Enter your new PIN, and then click Next.

You will receive a NETSECURE code sent to your registered mobile number.

Now enter the NETSECURE code and confirm to finish the PIN change. Activation via bank branch Visit your nearest Axis Bank branch.

Provide your credit card details and ID for verification.

Then, one of the bank representatives will assist you with the activation of your card.

In conclusion, credit cards can be a great way for you to spend smartly and save on your daily transactions. However, you must be aware of your spending habits as credit cards can make you form a habit of compulsive shopping as it provides you the convenience of paying later. If you keep spending without planning, you may end up with a huge bill which you may find difficult to repay in one go. This way you may end up making a default in repayment which will directly impact your credit score.

You must also keep in mind that the bank will never call you or send you any message asking for an OTP. Always stay away from such scams and never share your sensitive information over the phone or with anyone. This way you can make the best use of your credit card while keeping your transactions secured.