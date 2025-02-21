If you want to earn rewards and cashbacks every time you make a transaction, you can consider applying for a credit card. Canara Bank offers credit cards which are designed to provide you exclusive offers on travel, entertainment, dining and any much more. However, in order to get the best deal, you must understand the eligibility criteria as well as the documents required to apply for the credit card.
Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on the card variant and your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.
|Identity Proof
PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Voter’s ID, Overseas Citizen of India Card, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Letters issued by the UIDAI
|Address Proof
Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Utility Bill not more than 3 months old, Ration Card, Property Registration Document, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Bank Account Statement
|Income Proof
Latest one or 2 salary slip (not more than 3 months old), Latest Form 16, Last 3 months’ bank statement
Note:The bank may require additional documents based on the card variant and your overall credit profile.
In conclusion, you must make sure that you do not overuse your credit card as it can lead to you a huge bill which you may not be able to pay on time. This way you may end up in an increased financial burden which may also lead you to a debt trap. You must note that even a single missed payment can decrease your credit score drastically. Hence, use your credit card wisely.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
