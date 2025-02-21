Credit cards are a convenient way to earn rewards and cashbacks on your expenses. Your credit card PIN is usually a 4 digit or 6 digit number which secures your card from unauthorised usage of your card. This PIN is only known to you and is extremely important whenever you make an offline transaction through your credit card. Changing your credit card PIN is quick and simple and can be done in simple steps.

Steps to change credit card PIN Via ATM: Insert your credit card into the ATM and choose your preferred language.

Enter your existing credit card PIN.

Click on ‘Change PIN’.

You will receive a One Time Password (OTP) to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP.

Set a new 4-digit PIN of your choosing.

Enter the PIN for confirmation and click ‘Submit’.

Your PIN will be changed and you will receive a confirmation message.

Via netbanking: Go to your net banking account.

Navigate to ‘Credit Card Options’.

Click on ‘Change PIN’.

An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number.

Click ‘Continue’ and enter the OTP.

Set a new PIN of your choice.

Enter the PIN for confirmation and click ‘Submit’.

You will get a message confirming that the PIN has been changed. Via customer service helpline: Dial the customer service number of your card issuer.

Choose the option of generating Card PIN.

Speak to the customer executive and ask for a credit card PIN change.

The customer executive will assist you over the phone.

Follow the instructions and your PIN will be changed.

You will get a confirmation message after your PIN is changed. Tips to ensure your credit card PIN safety Always swipe your credit card in your presence to avoid skimming.

Never provide your card details like number, CVV, expiry date, or OTP via email, SMS or phone calls.

Never make online transactions on any site which is not secure and the URL should start with ‘https’ to ensure the authenticity.

Don’t save your credit card details on merchant websites to lower the risk of data theft.

Never write down your PIN on the card, in a notebook, or even a digital platform. Memorise it instead.

Always check your credit card statements for unauthorised transactions and report discrepancy immediately.

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending and if you do not plan your expenses wisely, you may end up in a debt trap. This way your credit score can get affected badly and impact your future borrowings. Hence, make sure that you use your credit card only when required so that you can pay the bills timely and maintain a healthy credit profile.