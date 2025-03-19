In today's technology driven rapidly evolving times, an integral part of handling your money is knowing how your personal loan application is coming along. HDFC Bank being a leading Indian financial institution, helps in facilitating the same in seamless fashion.

Also Read | Planning to borrow? These key features make personal loan different from others

There are simple means of seeing the status of your personal loan application online if you are a HDFC Bank customer. Below are some important points following which you can check HDFC personal loan status online so that you know what's happening and are in control of life finances:

Utilising HDFC loan status tracker HDFC Bank also has an online loan status tracker facility through which the customer can know in real time whether his/her loan is approved or pending.

You can take the following steps to check the status of your loan:

Visit website : Open the official HDFC Bank website.

: Open the official HDFC Bank website. Find loan status tracker : Look for the ‘Loan Status Tracker’ option

: Look for the ‘Loan Status Tracker’ option Enter basic details : Provide your name, reference/proposal number, mobile number, or date of birth.

: Provide your name, reference/proposal number, mobile number, or date of birth. Submit information : Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

: Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed. View status: The current status of your loan will be displayed. HDFC Loan Assist App and NetBanking You can also check your loan status, manage loans, personal loan interest rates, pay EMIs, and e-sign applications using the HDFC Loan Assist app or NetBanking. Just log in, navigate to the 'Loans' tab, and view the details.

Below are simple steps you can take to check your loan status: Open loan Assist App or NetBanking : Log in using your credentials.

: Log in using your credentials. Navigate to the loan section : Go to the ‘Loans’ tab to view loan status & details.

: Go to the ‘Loans’ tab to view loan status & details. Manage and track : Check status, manage loans, pay EMIs, and e-sign applications through the platform smoothly.

: Check status, manage loans, pay EMIs, and e-sign applications through the platform smoothly. Clear doubts:If in doubt, reach out to the customer support team promptly and clear doubts about concepts such as loans along with related issues such as credit score, credit cards etc., Recent trends in HDFC bank lending rates HDFC Bank's three-year MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate) is 9.45% as of March 2025, meaning loan rates are stable. MCLR sets the minimum rate banks can charge for loans. Now, if MCLR stays stable, personal loan interest rates won’t change much, helping borrowers plan better when taking or repaying loans.

Conclusion Hence, to conclude, apart from the online platforms, HDFC Bank is also offering offline platforms to check personal loan status. You can dial the customer care number of HDFC Bank available on the official website or simply visit the nearest HDFC Bank branch for assistance.

Therefore, these platforms are developed to assist all those customers who apply for personal loans. They help in confirming their loan status, only needing basic internet facility and technical expertise of the applicants.