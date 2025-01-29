ICICI Bank offers credit cards which are an option that you can consider if you want to save on your expenses without compromising on your lifestyle. Your credit card PIN is extremely important without which you can not do offline transactions through your credit card. Setting up your ICICI Bank credit card PIN is simple and quick.

What is a credit card PIN? A credit card PIN is a unique 4-digit or, in some cases, 6-digit code assigned to your card. Your identity needs to be verified through the PIN which must be entered each time you want to make transactions through your credit card.

The payment system verifies both user ID and PIN information to authorise transactions while maintaining full security and protection of all credit card transactions. The verification process protects banks from unauthorised transactions while keeping your data secured.

Ways to generate ICICI credit card PIN Through internet banking: Log in to ICICI Bank Internet Banking.

Navigate to the ‘Credit Card’ section under ‘Cards & Loans’.

From the left menu, select ‘Generate Credit Card PIN Online’.

Select your card and input the CVV.

Click ‘Submit’ to receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP, set a new PIN, and confirm the submission. Note: To generate a credit card PIN online, an active credit card is mandatory. The OTP required for PIN generation will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Through branch visit: If your mobile number is not registered or needs updating, visit any ICICI Bank branch with your physical credit card, address proof, and photo ID.

If you have updated your mobile number in the last 24 hours, you won’t be able to generate the PIN online.

One of the bank’s representatives will assist you in generating your card PIN. Note: Alternatively, you can generate your credit card PIN through the IVR system or request the PIN to be mailed to your registered address by contacting customer care.

Through iMobile Pay: Open the iMobile Pay app and navigate to the ‘Cards & Forex’ section.

Select your credit card and choose the ‘Generate PIN’ option.

Create your desired credit card PIN and confirm by clicking ‘Submit’.

In conclusion, you must be aware that the bank will never ask for your CVV or ATM PIN as well as any OTP for any purpose. Hence, you must be aware of such scams and report any unauthorised activity on your credit card so that immediate action can be taken. This way you can keep your credit card safe as well as enjoy the benefits of your card without any hassle.