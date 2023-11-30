How to elevate education loan savings through Section 80E? MintGenie explains
Section 80E of the Income Tax Act offers a tax benefit for interest on higher education loans, applicable for eight years. The deduction is exclusive to individuals and requires documentation from recognized financial institutions.
In recent years, the trend of seeking education at renowned international universities has been on the rise. In the United States, the count of Indian students hit an all-time high at 268,923 in 2022-23, demonstrating a 35% surge compared to the preceding year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message