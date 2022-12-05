How to encash your discontinued National Savings Certificates (IX Issue)?

With effect from 1.12.2011, 10 Year National Savings Certificates (IX Issue) were made available for purchase through Departmental Post Offices and other post offices as may be permitted by Heads of Circles working in Savings Banks. The sale of these certificates was halted as of 20.12.2015. The certificate was available in the 100/-, Rs. 500/-, Rs. 1000/-, Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10,000/- and the scheme was issued to the individuals only with effect from 1.12.2011 to 19.12.2015. The 10 Year National Savings Certificates (IX Issue) had a ten-year maturity period starting on the date specified on the certificate.