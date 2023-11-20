How to enhance your health insurance cover with top-up and super top-up policy? MintGenie explains
A top-up or a super top-up policy can help you enhance your existing health insurance cover in a cost-effective manner.
Consider this scenario: Did you buy a health insurance cover of Rs. 3 – 5 lakhs for your family a few years back? At that time, the cover amount would have been adequate, but not today. Consider another scenario: Your employer provides you a health insurance cover of Rs. 3 – 5 lakhs for your family, or you are covered for a similar amount under a State Government health insurance scheme.