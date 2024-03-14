Depending on the purpose of your loan, there could be loan options with naturally lower interest rates. Deciding what constitutes a good APR for a personal loan therefore relies on various factors.

The suitability of an annual percentage rate (APR) for a personal loan varies based on several factors but typically ranges between 6% and 12%. Here's a breakdown to assist you in gauging what constitutes a favourable APR for your circumstances:

National average : As of February 28, 2024, the average APR for a personal loan in India stands at approximately 12.10%. While this serves as a useful benchmark, your creditworthiness may qualify you for a more favourable rate.

Credit score : Your credit score has the most significant impact on your APR. A higher credit score, usually above 720, correlates with a lower interest rate. For instance, individuals with excellent credit may qualify for an APR well below the national average, while those with lower credit scores might face an APR higher than the average.

Loan amount and term: The loan amount and repayment term can also influence the APR. Generally, smaller loan amounts and shorter repayment terms tend to have lower interest rates. How to ensure a good APR on your personal loan? Obtaining a favourable APR for your personal loan can substantially decrease the total borrowing cost. Consider these suggestions for securing a favourable APR on a personal loan:

Enhance your credit score : If you have time before applying for a loan, concentrate on enhancing your credit score. This may entail reducing existing debts, ensuring prompt payments on all obligations, and keeping your credit utilization ratio low (the amount of credit used compared to your credit limit).

Compare rates from various lenders : Avoid accepting the initial offer you receive. Instead, explore options and compare rates and terms from multiple banks, NBFCs, and online lenders.

Pre-qualify with lenders: Pre-qualification enables you to view estimated rates without affecting your credit score. This allows you to narrow down your choices and select the lender offering the most favourable APR for your circumstances. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q. How does your credit score impact the APR of your personal loan? Your credit score holds the utmost significance in determining your APR. A higher credit score, typically above 720, signifies a commendable history of responsible borrowing and debt management. This enhances your appeal as a borrower to lenders, resulting in lower interest rates.

To improve your credit score, concentrate on paying off existing debts, keeping a low credit utilisation ratio (the amount of credit used compared to your limit), and ensuring timely payments on all your obligations.

Q. What are the advantages of obtaining a pre-qualified personal loan? Numerous lenders provide pre-qualification options for personal loans. This feature enables you to view estimated rates using your basic information, without undergoing a hard inquiry that could affect your credit score. Pre-qualification assists you in comparing offers and identifying lenders with the most competitive APRs before submitting formal applications.

Q. Is it possible to negotiate the interest rate on your personal loans? Though not as prevalent in India as in certain other countries, there might be some flexibility to negotiate the interest rate on your loan, particularly if you possess a robust credit score and are applying with a lender with whom you already have a positive relationship. Prepare to make your case, emphasising your creditworthiness, and possibly mentioning superior offers you've received from other lenders.

Q. How does the loan amount you request affect your APR? By requesting only the amount you genuinely need, you showcase responsible borrowing habits and may qualify for a lower interest rate.

Q. How can borrowers ensure a healthy Debt-to-Income ratio (DTI)? The Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio measures your monthly debt obligations, including potential personal loan payments, against your gross monthly income. Maintaining a lower DTI, ideally below 36%, signifies a higher capacity to manage further debt and can enhance your likelihood of securing a favourable APR.

