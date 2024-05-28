How to ensure phased payouts to your nominee in the case of death
To ensure that the money from your MF investments, bank accounts and term insurance is paid out in phases, similar to a systematic withdrawal plan for MFs, specific legal arrangements need to be made
In the event of my death, I don’t want my son to receive the entire amount in my mutual fund (MF) investments, bank accounts and term insurance payout in one go. How do I ensure that he gets the money in phases like how it happens through an MF systematic withdrawal plan (SWP)? Can you please give me the details?
—Name withheld on request