How to ensure your portfolio is inflation-proof

Given the low allocation to equity, beating inflation looks difficult. Consider a portfolio which is invested 45% in fixed deposits, 15% into gold, 35% in insurance schemes and 5% in equities. The last 10-year weighted average return for this portfolio is 6.81% p.a. as on 31 December 2021. This calculation assumes 5% return on insurance schemes. Investors lap up insurance policies, believing these will yield them 10% plus return, but these policies seldom give more than 5-6%. The 10-year return on multi-cap insurance funds during this period was 10.65% (lower than the 13.35% of the Nifty 500 total return index). Add to this, insurance and administrative costs, the net investor returns would be drastically lower. Fixed deposit rates fell from 9% in 2012 to 5% in 2021, which means that on a post-tax basis, returns were even lower than 6.81%.