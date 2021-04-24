How to evaluate a lender when availing a top-up home loan

Some lenders could limit the maximum top-up home loan you can take if you are an existing customer and some offer it for a lower tenure. State Bank of India, for example, doesn't have any limit on top-up home loans and offer a longer tenure. Canara Bank, on the other hand, offers top-up loan up to ₹25 lakh and for a 10-year tenure, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. Due to such restrictions, those looking for a top-up could shift their loan to another lender with better terms and conditions.