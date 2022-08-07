How to evaluate and select an asset manager3 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 10:09 PM IST
With the mainstreaming of portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs), investors are spoilt for choice. Currently, there are over 365 portfolio managers and 900 AIFs registered with market regulator Sebi, and this number is increasing at an exponential rate. Asset managers generally tend to rely on parameters that have traditionally been used for evaluating investments in mutual funds: past performance, comparison of returns relative to the benchmark or peer group funds over different time and horizons, and risk-adjusted returns. This approach is not adequate, as portfolio managers under the PMS or AIF platform have greater latitude in managing money and run unfettered portfolios with flexible pricing options.