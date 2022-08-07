How to evaluate and select an asset manager

Reliance on Investment Advisors: Though FIIs have some of the best or largest internal investments and research teams, many still rely on external investment advisors to identify suitable portfolio managers. They understand that an investment advisor will be able to give them an unbiased view of several portfolio managers, identify their competitive advantages, and carry out certain aspects of the due diligence on their behalf in a way that portfolio outcomes can be maximized. In fact, almost all of the largest private and public pension funds have advisory firms helping them in their own investment processes.