How to examine your mutual fund portfolio and maximize returns?

For long-term investors seeking to accumulate considerable wealth over time, mutual funds are among the investment options that they favour the most. Your risk tolerance and financial goals, however, have a significant impact on your propensity to generate portfolio returns from your SIP. While equity mutual funds have historically produced returns that have outpaced other investment instruments, new investors should be aware of market risk. However, it is also true that mutual funds might perform better or worse depending on market volatility and other macroeconomic factors, so investors should monitor the performance of their portfolios at those times. One cannot anticipate assured returns on investment since investors in mutual funds or the stock market must be aware that past performance does not promise future performance levels. But first, let's discuss with industry experts to know how you can analyse the performance of your portfolio and maximise returns to get a better risk-adjusted return from your SIP.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}