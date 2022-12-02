How to exit from NPS? Benefits, rules and procedure explained

Here, we would like to bring one interesting aspect w.r.t. tax on NPS exit. Usually, at the time of retirement, an individual has an inflow of funds from various sources such as gratuity and other benefits. The sudden inflow of excess liquidity can more often than not, create confusion with regard to ‘where to invest?’. Given the extension of the age of investing in NPS after 60 years, upto the age of 75, an individual can park the excess funds received from various sources in NPS and enjoy the tax benefit as per the tax bracket the individual belongs to. There are no tax benefits for Tier 2 withdrawal.