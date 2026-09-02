How to extend your Post Office Time Deposit after maturity: Latest rules, timelines and rates

A Post Office Time Deposit (TD), also known as the National Savings Time Deposit or Post Office FD, is a government-backed small savings scheme in which funds are locked for a fixed term of 1, 2, 3, or 5 years.

Furthermore, interest is calculated quarterly and credited annually. The eventual rate depends on the tenure that is chosen by the individual investor. Now, for individuals who do not intend to withdraw their money when it matures, a natural question arises: Can the deposit simply continue?

Post Office TD interest rates as of September 2026 For September 2026, the applicable National Savings Time Deposit rates are:

TD tenure Interest rate p.a. 1 year 6.90% 2 years 7.00% 3 years 7.10% 5 years 7.50%

Note: Rates as of Sep 2026, taken from the official website of India Post*

Now, let us discuss the possibility of an extension, whether it is allowed, along with the associated terms and conditions.

Extension allowed within fixed window To put it clearly, a Post Office TD can be extended after maturity. But it can be extended only if the request is made within a set period of time and the extension is generally for the same tenure as the original deposit. The post office permits the following extension timelines:

Original TD Tenure Window to Request Extension 1 year Within 6 months of maturity 2 years Within 12 months of maturity 3 years Within 18 months of maturity 5 years Within 18 months of maturity

To extend, the depositor needs to submit the prescribed application form along with the passbook to the post office concerned, and this request can also be made when the account is originally opened.

Whatever the rate happens to be at that moment carries through the whole extended term. The interest rate in effect on the maturity date is what applies for the entire extended tenure, so extending doesn't automatically get you a newer, higher rate if one comes along later, nor does a rate cut hurt you mid-term once locked in.

Furthermore, while extensions are allowed, they are not unlimited. It is stipulated that depositors are generally permitted to extend a TD up to two times after the first maturity.

What happens if you miss the window? Letting a mature TD sit untouched does not mean it will continue to earn the TD rate by default. If the account is not extended, the post office savings account interest rate applies instead of the TD rate. For complete updates on this, you can refer to the official time deposit website, as these rules continue to change, evolve, and improve over time.

It is therefore prudent not to assume a mature TD renews itself. If you want to keep earning the TD rate, you need to act — and act within the prescribed window.

In summary, yes, a Post Office Time Deposit can be extended after maturity, but only within the specified timeframe, generally for the same original tenure, and is primarily limited to two extensions.

Since the rate that an individual investor gets is locked in, based on the maturity date, timing your renewal request matters. Check your maturity date, keep the passbook and application form ready, and act early rather than letting the deposit sit idle.

Having a clear understanding of the applicable rules and regulations can help an individual feel more confident as they proceed with future financial planning.