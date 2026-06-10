How to file a complaint in consumer court and seek redressal — Step-by-step process explained

Buying a defective product, receiving poor-quality service or being charged unfairly can leave consumers with limited options is the seller or service provider refuses to address the grievance. To protect consumer rights and ensure fair trade practices, India has dedicated a consumer dispute redressal mechanism under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
If you believe that your rights as a consumer have been violated, then you have the option to file a consumer complaint in consumer courts to seek remedies such as refunds, replacements, repairs or compensation These forums are set up by the government to protect the rights of consumers and its primary function is to maintain fair practices by sellers.
Before you file a complaint, you must ensure that you have proper documents and proof to establish a case against the seller. Here's how the process of filing a consumer court complaint works.
Step 1: The complainant should send a notice to the trader or service provider who sold you defective goods or services. The notice should clearly mention the intention to file a consumer case if the seller does not resolve the issue or refuses to pay a compensation.
Step 2: If the seller is not willing to rectify the error from their end or provide a compensation after receiving the notice, the consumer must draft a formal complaint to be filed before the appropriate consumer court. The complaint should mandatorily include the following details:
Step 3: Provide copies of documents that would support the claim against the seller in the complaint. These documents include:
Step 4: The complainant must submit three sets of the complaint along with supporting before the appropriate consumer court. The forum in which the complaint is filed depends on the value of the goods or services involved in the dispute. Here's what you need to know:
Step 5: While filing the complaint, the complainant must pay the prescribed court fee at the consumer court office. This court fee depends on the value of the goods or services involved in the dispute, as well as the amount of compensation or relief being sought.
Step 6: The complainant must also submit an affidavit to the consumer court, detailing that the statements and facts presented in the case are correct and true to the best of their knowledge.
Consumers also have the option of seeking redressal online before filing a case in the consumer court. Such complaints can be lodged through the National Consumer Helpline website .
Once a complaint is registered, it is forwarded to the concerned trader or service provider for resolution. In many cases, grievances may be settled through this mechanism itself, helping consumers avoid the time and effort involved in formal court proceedings.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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