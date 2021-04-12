OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How to file a complaint with ombudsman for digital transactions?

How to file a complaint with ombudsman for digital transactions?

The user base for digital transactions in India is currently close to 90 million, but could triple to 300 million by 2020 as new users from rural and semi-urban areas enter the market, the report said. Photo: iStockphotoPremium
The user base for digital transactions in India is currently close to 90 million, but could triple to 300 million by 2020 as new users from rural and semi-urban areas enter the market, the report said. Photo: iStockphoto
 2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2021, 01:38 PM IST Navneet Dubey

  • If he/she does not get a reply within 30 days after lodging of the complaint with the service provider, the complaint is rejected, or if the response is unsatisfactory, one can file the complaint with the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions

What if your digital transaction fails and the service provider isn't able to resolve the dispute? In such a case, you can lodge a complaint with the Reserve Bank of India's ombudsman for digital transactions.

The complaint can be filed on any ground such as payment failures related to mobile, electronic fund transfers or prepaid payment instruments.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | The silent rise of India’s private ports

For redressal of grievance, the complainant must first approach the service provider. If he/she does not get a reply within 30 days after lodging of the complaint, the complaint is rejected, or if the response is unsatisfactory, one can file the complaint with the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions within whose jurisdiction the branch or office of the service provider complained against, is located.

For complaints arising out of services with centralized operations, the same will have to be filed before the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions within whose territorial jurisdiction the billing/declared address of the customer is located.

You can file a complaint with the ombudsman by writing a letter and sending it to the concerned office of the ombudsman by post/fax/hand delivery. You can also file it via an email. A complaint form along with the scheme is also available on RBI's website, though, it is not mandatory to use that format, as per the FAQ listed on the RBI website.

There are no charges or fees levied by the ombudsman for filing/resolving complaints.

Once the complaint is filed, the compensation amount, if any, is given by the ombudsman. It is limited to the amount arising directly out of the act or omission or commission of the service provider or 20 lakh, whichever is lower. The compensation will be over and above the disputed amount. Besides, the ombudsman may award compensation not exceeding 1 lakh to the complainant for mental agony and harassment. The ombudsman will take into account the loss of time, expenses incurred by the complainant, harassment and mental anguish suffered by the complainant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout