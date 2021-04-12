How to file a complaint with ombudsman for digital transactions?

What if your digital transaction fails and the service provider isn't able to resolve the dispute? In such a case, you can lodge a complaint with the Reserve Bank of India's ombudsman for digital transactions.

The complaint can be filed on any ground such as payment failures related to mobile, electronic fund transfers or prepaid payment instruments.

For redressal of grievance, the complainant must first approach the service provider. If he/she does not get a reply within 30 days after lodging of the complaint, the complaint is rejected, or if the response is unsatisfactory, one can file the complaint with the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions within whose jurisdiction the branch or office of the service provider complained against, is located.

For complaints arising out of services with centralized operations, the same will have to be filed before the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions within whose territorial jurisdiction the billing/declared address of the customer is located.

You can file a complaint with the ombudsman by writing a letter and sending it to the concerned office of the ombudsman by post/fax/hand delivery. You can also file it via an email. A complaint form along with the scheme is also available on RBI's website, though, it is not mandatory to use that format, as per the FAQ listed on the RBI website.

There are no charges or fees levied by the ombudsman for filing/resolving complaints.

Once the complaint is filed, the compensation amount, if any, is given by the ombudsman. It is limited to the amount arising directly out of the act or omission or commission of the service provider or ₹20 lakh, whichever is lower. The compensation will be over and above the disputed amount. Besides, the ombudsman may award compensation not exceeding ₹1 lakh to the complainant for mental agony and harassment. The ombudsman will take into account the loss of time, expenses incurred by the complainant, harassment and mental anguish suffered by the complainant.

Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts

