How to file a complaint with ombudsman for digital transactions?

Once the complaint is filed, the compensation amount, if any, is given by the ombudsman. It is limited to the amount arising directly out of the act or omission or commission of the service provider or ₹20 lakh, whichever is lower. The compensation will be over and above the disputed amount. Besides, the ombudsman may award compensation not exceeding ₹1 lakh to the complainant for mental agony and harassment. The ombudsman will take into account the loss of time, expenses incurred by the complainant, harassment and mental anguish suffered by the complainant.