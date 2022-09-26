How to file EPF e-Nomination and what are its benefits?

In the event of the EPF account holder's demise, e-nomination enables the nominee or dependents (spouse, children, and parents) to withdraw accrued money from EPF, Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme(EDLI). The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) states that there is no set deadline for submitting an e-Nomination. Advance claim filing does not need the submission of an e-Nomination. A family is defined as the employee's spouse, any minor children they have, as well as any adopted children; these individuals can be nominated as nominees by an EPF member. To provide social security benefits to the dependent members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) introduced the e-nomination process for members of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts in March 2022. On the EPFO's official website, epfindia.gov.in, members can use their Universal Account Number (UAN) to submit a digital nomination.

