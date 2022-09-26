How to file EPF e-Nomination and what are its benefits?

In the event of the EPF account holder's demise, e-nomination enables the nominee or dependents (spouse, children, and parents) to withdraw accrued money from EPF, Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme(EDLI).
In the event of the EPF account holder's demise, e-nomination enables the nominee or dependents (spouse, children, and parents) to withdraw accrued money from EPF, Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme(EDLI). The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) states that there is no set deadline for submitting an e-Nomination. Advance claim filing does not need the submission of an e-Nomination. A family is defined as the employee's spouse, any minor children they have, as well as any adopted children; these individuals can be nominated as nominees by an EPF member. To provide social security benefits to the dependent members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) introduced the e-nomination process for members of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts in March 2022. On the EPFO's official website, epfindia.gov.in, members can use their Universal Account Number (UAN) to submit a digital nomination.
Benefits of filing EPF e-nomination online
To get social security benefits, you must submit an EPFO e-nomination for your PF account, and Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) with benefits up to ₹7,00,000. There are three advantages to submitting an e-nomination, according to EPFO. Online claim settlement following a member's death, online payment of PF, pension, and insurance to eligible nominees up to Rs. 7 lakhs, and paperless and speedy claim settlement are all available. An EPF member does not need to file a physical form by asking his or her employer; instead, they may update their EPF nominations online using the EPFO UAN portal. As a result, one has to file an e-nomination today to get Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS), and Insurance (EDLI) benefit online.
How to file EPF e-nomination online?
Members of the EPF should be aware that only Aadhaar-validated UAN holders can submit an electronic nomination, per EPFO regulations. Since Aadhaar verification is a necessity, the member's Name, Date of Birth, and Gender are validated against his or her Aadhaar while applying for a UAN. The following information must be furnished before you may begin filing: Father's Name, Marital Status, Date of Joining, Member's Photo, and Address.
1. Visit epfindia.gov.in and login to your EPF account using UAN and password.
2. Go to the ‘Manage’ section and click on ‘E-nomination’,
3. Click tick on ‘Yes’ against Having Family option and enter the details of your family members such as Aadhaar, Name, Date of birth, Gender, Relation, Address, Bank account details (Optional, Guardian and Photo which should be less than 100kb.
4. If you want to add more family details, click on ‘Add Family Details’.
5. Now click on 'Save EPF Nomination’ and e-sign your application using Aadhaar Based e-Authentication.
Important Notes as per EPFO
1. If the member wants to nominate a few family persons he should add them.
2. In case the member is married and has spouse and children, he should add them even if he does not wish to nominate them under PF. Spouse and children are defined as family for Pension Fund. So their names should be added in the family list.
3. Please keep the Aadhaar number and photo of the family member ready with you before you start filing.
4. Only a member who is not married and is not having any of the family member as mentioned above may nominate any other person irrespective of relation for PF.
5. Only a member not having spouse or children can nominate a person for Pension Contribution.
6. In case there is no spouse and no children then only the Pension Nomination link will open and member can nominate one person.
