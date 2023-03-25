How to file income tax return using Form 16? A step by step guide

Although while filing an ITR without Form 16 can be done by employees, it can be time-consuming. An employee must compute the exemption on allowances after determining his or her total compensation using pay stubs. The employee must then disclose all other sources of income, such as real estate and capital gains. The ultimate tax liability must be compared to the TDS amount paid for that financial year after accounting for investments made under Section 80. Employees who have paid less tax than they should have can make the required payment when submitting their ITR online.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}