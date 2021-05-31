How to file insurance claims if your vehicle is damaged due to recent cyclones

As proof, you need to also submit a copy of the insurance policy along with relevant documents such as a driving licence, copy of registration certificate, etc., to your insurer electronically. “Due to technological advancements; policyholders can now click pictures and send them to insurers over WhatsApp for insurance claims," said Chatterjee. Do not attempt to move the vehicle from the notified spot until and unless the inspection is completed by the surveyor.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}