How to file ITR for a deceased parent?

Which ITR form should be filed for a deceased parent with pension income of around ₹ 6 lakh in FY 2024-25? In case the deceased parent's income is only from pension and the total taxable income does not exceed ₹50 lakh, ITR-1 (Sahaj) should be filed. Regular monthly pension up to the date of demise is treated as salary income and taxable accordingly.

Commuted (lumpsum) pension, if received, may be exempt depending on whether the deceased was a government employee. For private-sector employees, part of the pension (half or one-third) may be exempt based on gratuity received.

If a family member receives family pension, it is taxable as income from other sources for that person. A deduction equal to the lower of one-third of the amount received or ₹15,000 (or ₹25,000 under the new tax regime) is allowed against such pension income.

For income earned by the deceased up to the date of passing, legal heirs must file the return using the deceased’s PAN. This requires registering as a Representative Assessee on the income tax portal and uploading documents like the PAN of the deceased, death certificate, legal heir certificate, and proof of identity.

For income earned by the estate after the date of death, the executor of the will or estate administrator must file the return separately, using a PAN obtained specifically for the estate.

I am 75 years old. I invested ₹ 50,000 in an equity mutual fund on 10 October 2023 and redeemed the same on 31 October 2024 for ₹ 80,145. The LTCG accrued is ₹ 30,145 in FY 24-25. Since LTCG on equity is exempted up to ₹ 1.25 lakh in my case, is it mandatory that I file ITR to show in my returns ₹ 30,145 as my LTCG income? My total annual income is below the taxable limit. Since your total income is below the taxable limit of ₹3 lakh, you are not required to file a return. However, the ₹1.25 lakh exemption on LTCG applies only when calculating tax on capital gains, and not when determining if your total income crosses the filing threshold. So, if your other income exceeds ₹2.7 lakh, you must file the return because your total income (before accounting for the LTCG exemption) would exceed ₹3 lakh, even if no tax is ultimately payable.

Mahesh Nayak, chartered accountant, CNK & Associates.