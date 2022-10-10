How to file ITRs when it’s belated, revised, updated4 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 10:25 PM IST
- Belated return is filed by the assessees who miss the original deadline
Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has three different due dates u/s 139(1) of Income Tax Act. The tax filing due date for all non-audit ITRs is 31 July of the relevant assessment year (AY). However, there are two exceptions. For assessees who are required to furnish report u/s 92E for international transactions or specified domestic transactions, the due date is 30 November. For companies, the due date for tax filing is 31 October. Assessees other than companies (including partner in a firm) also get time till 31 October if they are required to be audited.