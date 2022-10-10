How to file ITRs when it’s belated, revised, updated

The Finance Act, 2022, has introduced a new section 139(8A) as one last option to declare the real income without any concealment or understatement of income or overstatement of expenses/losses, if someone has missed the deadline to file belated or revised return. This facility can be availed even if assessee had furnished an original return. Updated return filed within 12 months from end of AY will be taxed @ 25% while any return filed after 12 months but before 24 months from end of relevant AY will be taxed @50%. But updated return comes with many restrictions as the tax department wants to ensure that there is no loss of revenue due to this extra opportunity. Updated return cannot be filed if it declares a return of loss or it decreases the total tax liability or results in refund of tax. Updated return also can not be filed if search (raid) has been initiated or survey has been conducted. Once an updated return is filed, another revised updated return for the same year cannot be furnished.