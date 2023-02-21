How to find best performing mutual fund to start SIP in 2023? Expert answers

A fund often witnesses peaks and troughs when it comes to performance and this year’s performer may not be in the limelight the year after. For example, we often invest in funds when they have reached the peak of their performance only to see that the returns that they generate are not commensurate with what the fund generated in the past. As markets turn so could the fund’s performance. Two takeaways from here – a combination of trying to predict the markets and investing when funds outperform could prove detrimental to your portfolio. The best workaround to this, it to look at the manager’s stability, the fund’s philosophy, and the fund manager’s adherence to the process. Another important thing to look at is how the fund has performed across market cycles in the past. This will give us a sense of how the manager has been maneuvering the fund, especially in down markets. Think about how much additional risk the fund takes to generate additional alpha and if this ties in with your risk appetite.