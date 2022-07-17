How to find out if a digital lending platform is fake3 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM IST
- Rogue apps do not provide documentation, fail to provide necessary information
In a recent speech, prime minister Narendra Modi appreciated the contribution of Indian fintech players to India’s economy. He focused on the fact that 40% of the world’s digital transactions are taking place in India, emphasizing the growth of the industry and its inclusiveness. While there has been a rise in the number of customers transacting through digital platforms, we are also witnessing the rise in fake lending platforms which are tarnishing the image of the digital lending industry.