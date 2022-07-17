How to find out if a digital lending platform is fake

NBFC websites: It is important to check the names of lending entities associated with the app (as per a recent Google policy, it’s mandatory for lending apps to mention the names of all registered NBFCs and banks it is associated with), and the loan tenure (most of the play stores do not allow short-term personal loans). Further, as per RBI guidelines on digital lending platforms dated 24 June 2020, it is mandatory for NBFCs to list the name of the digital lending platforms/apps on their website as well.