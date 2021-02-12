How to find the cost of hospital medical procedures

How to find the cost of hospital medical procedures2 min read . 01:29 PM IST
Institutions must give consumers a way to examine the prices of 300 'shoppable' services, as well as offer a larger data file including all of their offerings
On Jan. 1, nearly all U.S. hospitals were required to start posting the prices they negotiate with insurers for services ranging from a simple imaging exam to a complex heart surgery and everything in-between.
New federal regulations require hospitals to give consumers a way to examine the prices of 300 “shoppable" services, as well as offer a larger data file that includes all of the hospitals’ offerings.
