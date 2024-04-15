How to find the right asset allocation? MintGenie explains
Your asset allocation doesn't have to be rigid. As you age and transition through various life phases, your needs and objectives may evolve. Selecting the appropriate asset allocation model is a pivotal aspect of crafting a prosperous investment strategy.
Asset allocation is a foundational concept in investment management. It involves the strategic distribution of your investment portfolio across different asset classes. There isn’t a universal solution, and the optimal strategy takes into account your unique situation.