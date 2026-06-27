How to find your real risk appetite? Experts explain how to identify it and build the right portfolio

Many investors believe they have a high risk appetite when markets are rallying. But the real test comes during sharp market corrections, when panic often leads to premature selling.
Experts say investors should assess both their financial capacity and emotional ability to withstand market volatility before deciding how much risk to take. Understanding your true risk profile can help you avoid costly mistakes during market volatility.
So, let's understand the clear process of finding risk appetite and how to create a portfolio accordingly.
Begin by evaluating your financial position, including income stability, emergency savings, insurance cover, liabilities, existing wealth and dependence on investment income. These determine how much risk you can realistically afford.
As Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in, says, “Someone with a secure income, adequate contingency reserves and a long investment horizon can generally afford to take more investment risk.”
Echoing this, Thomas Stephen, Director & Head - Preferred, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, says, “If one is relatively confident of continued income in the future or has a sufficient portfolio already created, then he or she may be willing to invest in more risky assets.”
He also adds that “the availability of a good emergency corpus or adequate insurance cover provides comfort to the investor to invest in asset classes accordingly.”
Karan Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CIO, Ametra PMS, notes that “Lower savings rate (<30%) and high monthly EMI/income ratio (> 30%) reduce risk-taking capability of investors.”
Your age and the time left to achieve your financial goals are among the biggest determinants of risk appetite.
Stephen says, "An elderly person or someone who is approaching retirement maybe more keen on capital preservation whilst a young individual may be willing to take more risks." He further explains, “Usually as the financial goal draws nearer, the investor tends to veer more towards capital preservation.”
Aditya Agarwal says, “Money required within three years should typically be invested conservatively, whereas investments meant for goals that are 10-15 years away can generally withstand greater exposure to growth assets like equities.”
Risk appetite is not just about finances but also about your ability to stay invested during market declines.
Aditya Agarwal advises investors to “Ask yourself how you would react if your portfolio declined by 10%, 20% or even 35% during a market correction.”
Karan Aggarwal says, “Retail investors are driven primarily by return considerations and end up exiting investments at losses in the case of negative risk events.”
Understanding your emotional response can help you avoid taking more risk than you can comfortably handle.
Your investment objectives and market knowledge should shape your risk profile. Aditya Agarwal says, “Different goals warrant different levels of risk.”
Stephen adds, “An experienced investor who has witnessed different market cycles and the respective ups and downs would be better placed to understand the relative risk involved when starting a fresh investment. Similarly, having higher knowledge of the markets also aids in better understanding of possible risks associated with any investment.”
Matching your experience with your financial goals can help you build a risk profile that you can maintain consistently.
While there is no one-size-fits-all allocation, experts suggest the following broad framework.
|Risk level
|Mutual funds & stocks
|FDs, debt funds & government securities
|Gold
|Other investments
|Very Low
|0-10%
|80-90%
|5-10%
|Nil
|Low
|30-40%
|35-45%
|10-15%
|Nil
|Moderate
|50-60%
|25-35%
|10-15%
|Small allocation to REITs/InvITs if suitable
|High
|70-80%
|10-15%
|10-15%
|PMS or factor-based strategies for experienced investors
|Very High
|80-90%
|5-10%
|5-10%
|Private equity, market-linked debentures, real estate and other alternative investments for eligible investors
Stephen highlighted that “there is no fixed rule on how one should allocate their investments even if they have determined their respective risk profile.”
Aditya Agarwal concluded that, “the objective is not to maximise returns at all costs, but to build a portfolio that investors can remain invested in through both bull and bear markets.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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