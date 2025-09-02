How to foreclose a personal loan offline easily? A step-by-step guide

Borrowers aspiring to seek a foreclosure on their personal loan offline can now benefit by following simple steps.
Foreclosure basically is the act of repaying the entire loan amount before the scheduled tenure ends. This helps borrowers reduce overall interest costs. While many lending institutions promote online closure due to the growth of digital technology, offline closure remains popular, especially for those who prefer face-to-face interactions and direct submission of required documents at the bank counter.
The most important step in offline foreclosure of personal loans is to visit the lending institution’s nearest branch. You can locate the branch by searching on Google or through the lender’s official website.
Unlike digital foreclosure, offline closure requires:
Most banks also mandate a lock-in period of 6–12 months before allowing foreclosure requests to ensure stability and liquidity.
Lending institutions levy foreclosure charges ranging from 1% to 5% of the outstanding principal, meant to compensate for interest loss due to early repayment. Charges, eligibility, and payment rules vary by institution, so borrowers should carefully review terms before proceeding.
|Banking institutions
|Foreclosure charges
|State Bank of India
|2% on the prepaid amount
|HDFC Bank
Up to 24 EMI – 4% of the outstanding principal
Post 24-36 EMI – 3% of the outstanding principal
Above 36 EMI- 2% of the outstanding principal
|ICICI Bank
After payment of 1st EMI: 3% on principal outstanding
After payment of 12 or more EMIs: Nil
|Axis Bank
For loans disbursed on or after April 1, 2024:
EMIs paid up to 36 months: 3% on the principal outstanding
EMIs paid above 36 months: 2% on the principal outstanding
|IndusInd Bank
|4% of the principal remaining after 12 estimated monthly instalments
Note: Foreclosure charges discussed above are illustrative only. These charges can vary across banks and depend on factors such as the number of EMIs paid and the loan type. Always check the latest terms on the lender’s official website before prepaying.
In conclusion, offline foreclosure provides a simple and effective way to close personal loans. It helps borrowers clear dues directly and get immediate confirmation at the branch. For individuals who are not tech-savvy and prefer professional assistance, offline loan closure is the most reliable route.
