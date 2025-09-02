How to foreclose a personal loan offline easily? A step-by-step guide

Borrowers aspiring to seek a foreclosure on their personal loan offline can now benefit by following simple steps.

Foreclosure basically is the act of repaying the entire loan amount before the scheduled tenure ends. This helps borrowers reduce overall interest costs. While many lending institutions promote online closure due to the growth of digital technology, offline closure remains popular, especially for those who prefer face-to-face interactions and direct submission of required documents at the bank counter.

Visiting the lender branch is crucial The most important step in offline foreclosure of personal loans is to visit the lending institution’s nearest branch. You can locate the branch by searching on Google or through the lender’s official website.

Unlike digital foreclosure, offline closure requires:

Submission of a written application in the bank’s prescribed form.

Supporting documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar, electricity bill, or driving license (as per bank policy). Most banks also mandate a lock-in period of 6–12 months before allowing foreclosure requests to ensure stability and liquidity.

Steps to navigate the offline foreclosure process Fill out and submit the foreclosure application form along with the required documents. If in doubt, consult the customer service executive. The bank will verify your loan account, calculate pending dues (interest, taxes, penalties, foreclosure charges). Clear all outstanding dues through accepted modes of payment, demand draft, cheque, cash, or digital transfer at the branch. Collect the No Objection Certificate (NOC) as proof of no dues and loan closure acknowledgment. This is vital in case of any future legal queries or recovery attempts. Retain the original NOC and photocopies of documents submitted to the bank. This creates a paper trail and ensures clarity in the foreclosure process. Foreclosure charges and precautions to consider Lending institutions levy foreclosure charges ranging from 1% to 5% of the outstanding principal, meant to compensate for interest loss due to early repayment. Charges, eligibility, and payment rules vary by institution, so borrowers should carefully review terms before proceeding.

Foreclosure fees/charges on personal loans

Banking institutions Foreclosure charges State Bank of India 2% on the prepaid amount HDFC Bank Up to 24 EMI – 4% of the outstanding principal Post 24-36 EMI – 3% of the outstanding principal Above 36 EMI- 2% of the outstanding principal ICICI Bank After payment of 1st EMI: 3% on principal outstanding After payment of 12 or more EMIs: Nil Axis Bank For loans disbursed on or after April 1, 2024: EMIs paid up to 36 months: 3% on the principal outstanding EMIs paid above 36 months: 2% on the principal outstanding IndusInd Bank 4% of the principal remaining after 12 estimated monthly instalments

Note: Foreclosure charges discussed above are illustrative only. These charges can vary across banks and depend on factors such as the number of EMIs paid and the loan type. Always check the latest terms on the lender’s official website before prepaying.

In conclusion, offline foreclosure provides a simple and effective way to close personal loans. It helps borrowers clear dues directly and get immediate confirmation at the branch. For individuals who are not tech-savvy and prefer professional assistance, offline loan closure is the most reliable route.

