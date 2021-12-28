How to gain from grandfathering provision on LTCG

However, after the bonus issue post January 2018, only the original share was held as on 31 January 2018, and therefore only that qualifies for substitution of the cost of ₹120. Moreover, the provision states that you cannot have a loss arising due to such substitution of cost. So, the taxpayer can opt out of such cost substitution, and from the sale price of ₹75, deduct the actual cost of ₹100, to arrive at a capital loss of ₹25. Since the cost of the bonus share is to be taken as nil, and as the bonus share was issued after 31 January 2018, one cannot substitute the fair market value as on 31 January 2018. Therefore, the entire sale proceeds of ₹75 of the bonus share would be taxed as capital gain, the total capital gain, therefore, being ₹50. Thus, the issue of bonus shares post 31 January 2018 has worked to the detriment of the shareholder, as he/she is taxed on a gain of ₹50 (effectively without the benefit of grandfathering), as against the intended taxation of gain of only ₹30 as intended by the grandfathering provisions.