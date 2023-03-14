How to generate a monthly pension of Rs.1 lakh from NPS?13 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:08 PM IST
- The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which is governed by the Ministry of Finance of the Government of India, oversees the National Pension System (NPS), a voluntary specified contribution pension scheme in India.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which is governed by the Ministry of Finance of the Government of India, oversees the National Pension System (NPS), a voluntary specified contribution pension scheme in India. Four asset classes—equity, corporate debt, government bonds, and alternative investment funds—as well as a number of Pension Fund Managers (PFMs) are available through NPS.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×