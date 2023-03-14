How to generate a monthly pension of Rs.1 lakh from NPS?

Say, the investor starts regular monthly investments at age 35 to invest in NPS and it grows at 10% per annum. At retirement at 60 years, the investor takes an annuity investment using 80% of the corpus that yields 6% p.a. With these assumptions, the monthly contribution required is ₹17,000/- per month. If the investor takes the annuity investment using 40% of the corpus only, then the monthly contribution required is ₹34,000 per month. In both these scenarios, the monthly income received by the client shall be ₹1 lakh.

