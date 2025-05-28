How to get ₹3.5 lakh personal loan from Kotak Bank in just a few clicks

Kotak Mahindra Bank continues to provide personal loans designed to meet various financial needs and aspirations of borrowers including medical expenses, debt consolidation, travel expenses, home renovation among other associated day to day expenses.
That is why it is extremely important for all aspirational personal loan applicants seeking a loan of ₹3.5 lakhs to understand the process, eligibility criteria and associated costs to accordingly plan, apply and secure such a loan in seamless fashion.
Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and eligibility criteria refer to the official website of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Note: The interest rate discussed above along with other terms are illustrative in nature as they depend on several different factors such as credit scores, repayment history etc. For the updated terms, conditions and interest rates refer to the official website of the Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The aspirational borrower can apply for personal loans ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹35,00,000 and above depending on several factors such as their credit score, past repayment history, history of defaults, overall creditworthiness etc.
Given personal loans are easy to access and disbursed quickly, still they come with the responsibility of on time payments. That is why before applying keep these risks in mind:
Therefore, on a holistic basis loans are credit instruments and they should only be availed when the borrower is in a position to repay the entire loan amount along with applicable interest on the same. Such an approach can save you from falling into the trap of debt.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.