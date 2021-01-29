How to get a claim when a policy buyer goes missing

Life insurance provides financial security to the family in case the policyholder dies during the policy term. But what happen if the policyholder goes missing during the term and their whereabouts or death can’t be confirmed?

“A person can go missing through voluntary disappearance for some reason (for example, seeking to avoid creditors) or due to an accident, death or crime (such as abduction) at a location where they cannot be found. Typical situations where deaths cannot be confirmed include air crashes, accidents at sea, etc," said Chandan D.S. Dang, executive director, Securenow.in, a Delhi-based insurance broker.

In such cases what happens to the policy and the beneficiaries? Read on to know the answers to some pertinent questions.

When is the claim paid?

A claim is paid to the beneficiaries on the death of the policyholder or when he or she is presumed dead.

In the case of a missing person, as per Section 108 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the presumption of death can be made only if a person has not been heard of for seven years by those who would naturally have heard of him if he was alive, according to Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus Insurance. Accordingly, the beneficiaries will get the death claim only seven years after a person is found missing, except in certain circumstances.

In some cases, the insurers can curtail the seven years clause and pay the insurance claim amount to the beneficiary before that. “There are exceptions in case of missing people during natural calamities, plane crashes, terrorist acts etc. Under such cases, a list of missing people presumed dead is issued by the government. Most of the insurers take this list into consideration for the claim process," said Goyal.

In general, beneficiaries should file a missing report for the policyholder with the police. After seven years, the beneficiary must obtain a non-traceable report from the police. Next, they need to submit the FIR and the police non-traceable report to obtain a court order, presuming the person is dead. This process will help the beneficiary in getting the claim from the insurer.

Can the policy be continued? If the beneficiary or legal heirs inform the insurer that the policyholder has gone missing and they want to pay the premium on his or her behalf, some insurers may accept the payments.

“The premium can be paid by the beneficiary. But the maturity claim would only be paid to the beneficiary after a lapse of seven years, when the court decree for the missing person is submitted," said Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder of Turtlemint, an insurtech company.

How to file a claim?

Getting an insurance claim settled for a missing person isn’t simple.

The claim procedure of a missing person is not similar to the normal claim procedure, said Goyal. There is a long list of documents that the beneficiary has to submit to the insurer while making the claim. “The process is time-consuming and a bit more complex than the usual claim procedures," Goyal said.

“If a person goes missing, where there has been no natural calamity, the seven-year rule applies to get a claim. Till such time, all premiums would have to be duly paid. However, if the beneficiary can prove in the court of law that the missing person is dead, then the same can be accepted for a death claim along with an indemnity bond," said Mahyavanshi.

Generally, for death claim, the beneficiary has to submit some necessary documents like death certificate along with policy bond and the nominee’s know your customer (KYC) documents and bank details along with the claim form.

According to Mayank Mishra, partner, IndusLaw, a law firm, “Note that the presumption is only as to the fact of death, not as to the time of death. His death on any particular day will not be presumed and must be proved by evidence. Similarly, there is no presumption as to the facts and circumstances under which the person may have died," said Mishra.

In case of insurance claims for persons missing for seven years or more, the beneficiary would need to satisfy several requirements under the policy. A few examples are: 1) Time of death may be relevant if the policy has not been kept alive or premiums have not been paid on time. 2) The circumstances of death such as whether the person went missing while voluntarily engaging in life-threatening activities, said Mishra.

“In situations wherein the claim is paid to the beneficiary before seven years, the insurer might ask them to sign an issue protection bond. This is signed to state that if the missing person returns or is found alive later after the claim is paid, the nominee would have to return the claimed amount to the insurer," said Goyal.

Experts said the conditions are stringent to minimize the possibility of fraud.

