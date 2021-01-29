How to get a claim when a policy buyer goes missing

In the case of a missing person, as per Section 108 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the presumption of death can be made only if a person has not been heard of for seven years by those who would naturally have heard of him if he was alive, according to Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus Insurance. Accordingly, the beneficiaries will get the death claim only seven years after a person is found missing, except in certain circumstances.