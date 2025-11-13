How to get a low-interest loan by using your strong credit score

Shivam Shukla
Published13 Nov 2025, 04:49 PM IST
When you aspire to go about securing a low-interest personal loan in the country, you should definitely have a clean credit profile and a solid credit score. The final lending rates for individuals vary significantly based on several factors, including the individual's income, creditworthiness, credit score and past default history.

This makes high-credit-score holders better positioned to secure new personal loans, credit cards, or home loans in a seamless manner at more favourable interest rates. Here is how you can use a strong credit score and a reputable credit report to access favourable personal loan terms.

Why your credit score matters

  • Credit scores typically range from 300 to 900 nationwide, and those above 750 are considered very good to excellent. These credit scores are provided by leading credit bureaus, including CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian and Equifax.
  • Lenders treat a high credit score as a sign of lower risk. This often translates into lower interest rates, easier approvals and more favourable repayment terms for aspiring borrowers.
  • For example, borrowers with credit scores of 800 or higher may be eligible for more favourable personal loan and home loan terms and can also be provided premium credit card offers from leading financial institutions.

Steps to leverage your good credit score for a low-interest loan

  1. Check and monitor your credit score

    • Do ensure you know your current credit score. This will give you a fair idea of the amount of work required to recover it or maintain it at a higher level.
    • Try to correct any mistakes and errors in your credit report that might bring down your credit score.
  2. Maintain strong credit habits

    • Pay all personal loan EMIs, home loan EMIs, and credit-card bills on time. Set alarms or reminders to achieve this on a consistent basis.
    • Keep your credit utilisation low. This should preferably be under 30 % of your limit.
    • Avoid submitting multiple loan or credit card applications within a short period. Such haste can result in hard checks on your credit profile. Hard inquiries can temporarily lower your credit score and damage your credit profile.
  3. Target the right loan product and negotiate

    • With a high credit score, approach lenders and ask for their best rate for your profile, taking into consideration factors such as income, tenure, collateral, and credit score, rather than accepting the first offer.
    • Be aware of product choices, including secured versus unsecured personal loans, and variable versus fixed rates, and choose the one that aligns with your risk comfort.
    • Use your strong credit score professionally as bargaining power. Lenders often offer preferential rates to applicants they view as high‑quality.
    • In case of doubts, sit down with a certified financial advisor. Discuss your current finances and long-term goals before applying for any new personal loan or credit card, so you can make a well-informed decision.

In conclusion, securing a low-interest loan is no longer a matter of simply applying and hoping for the best. It is more about presenting yourself and your borrowing credentials with confidence. Focus on portraying yourself as a reliable borrower by maintaining a clean credit track record and a history of timely repayments. This will naturally be reflected in your credit score over time.

Hence, a strong credit score, preferably one over 750, not only improves your chances of approval but also positions you for better interest rates, ultimately saving money over the long term. In the current Indian lending market, a difference of just a few tenths of a per cent can translate into lakhs of rupees over a 20 or 25-year loan repayment tenure.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

