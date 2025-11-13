How to get a low-interest loan by using your strong credit score

When you aspire to go about securing a low-interest personal loan in the country, you should definitely have a clean credit profile and a solid credit score. The final lending rates for individuals vary significantly based on several factors, including the individual's income, creditworthiness, credit score and past default history.
This makes high-credit-score holders better positioned to secure new personal loans, credit cards, or home loans in a seamless manner at more favourable interest rates. Here is how you can use a strong credit score and a reputable credit report to access favourable personal loan terms.
In conclusion, securing a low-interest loan is no longer a matter of simply applying and hoping for the best. It is more about presenting yourself and your borrowing credentials with confidence. Focus on portraying yourself as a reliable borrower by maintaining a clean credit track record and a history of timely repayments. This will naturally be reflected in your credit score over time.
Hence, a strong credit score, preferably one over 750, not only improves your chances of approval but also positions you for better interest rates, ultimately saving money over the long term. In the current Indian lending market, a difference of just a few tenths of a per cent can translate into lakhs of rupees over a 20 or 25-year loan repayment tenure.
