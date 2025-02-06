To finance significant expenses or unexpected expenses, short-term funds are required. For any reason-for debt consolidation and home improvement to a medical emergency, a ₹1 lakh personal loan is a great bet. All you need to know about a personal loan-from eligibility criteria to documentation requirements, interest rates, and tips to choose the best lender-is here in this article.

Personal loans A personal loan is an unsecured loan that does not require any collateral, such as your house or vehicle. It is quite flexible in its use and can be applied to a variety of situations, including crises, travel, schooling, or any other individual financial need.

Personal loan features Interest rates: These are lender-specific, but begin at around 10.49% per annum.

These are lender-specific, but begin at around 10.49% per annum. Tenure of repayment: Typically up to five years.

Typically up to five years. No collateral is required: No security is required to be provided.

No security is required to be provided. Processing fees: It may comprise up to 2.5 percent of the loan balance.

It may comprise up to 2.5 percent of the loan balance. Flexible usage: Almost any usage is possible except speculative endeavours.

Eligibility criteria on 1 lakh personal loan To be eligible for a personal loan, you must fulfil the following requirements:

Nationality: Indian citizen.

Indian citizen. Age: Between 21 years to 80 years.

Between 21 years to 80 years. Type of employment: Salaried employee or self-employed.

Salaried employee or self-employed. Credit score: Your credit score should be more than 685. Documents required on 1 lakh personal loan 1) Salaried individuals Identity proof: Driver's license, Aadhaar card, or PAN card.

Driver's license, Aadhaar card, or PAN card. Address proof: Aadhaar card, Utility bill, or PAN card.

Aadhaar card, Utility bill, or PAN card. Income proof: Salary slips, ITR, and bank statement. 2) Self-individual Income proof: TDS certificate, income tax challan, Form 26AS.

TDS certificate, income tax challan, Form 26AS. Business proof: ITR for the last two years.

ITR for the last two years. Financial records: Balance sheet, profit and loss account. Interest rate for a 1 lakh personal loan offered by top banks in 2025

Banks Interest rates HDFC Bank 10.85% - 24% ICICI Bank 10.85% - 16.65% Axis Bank 11.1% - 22% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% - 16.9% IDFC FIRST Bank 10.99% - 23.99%

How to apply for a 1 lakh personal loan? Give your details: Fill an application with your financial and personal information. Submit documents: Do it in person or online. Verification: The lender shall verify the information from your application in the course of approval process. Loan processing: The amount is directly deposited to your account within a few working hours once approved. Factors affecting personal loan interest rate Factors the lending institution decides to use when determining interest rates include:

Credit score: Chances of attaining a reduced interest rate enhance with the availability of a good credit score. Income stability: The stability of income enhances the chances of getting better deals for loans. Employment type: A steady job in a known organization may also improve your loan opportunities.

In conclusion, it is very easy to obtain a personal loan of ₹1 lakh if you are able to get the right lender and if you qualify under their criteria. However, despite immediate financial assistance offered by personal loans, their interest rates are always higher compared to secured loans. So it becomes crucial that your credit score doesn't come down due to unavailability of sufficient money or payment at the wrong time.