Can you get a ₹3 lakh loan with a 650 credit score? Here’s the answer

A ₹3 lakh personal loan with a credit score of 650 is possible, but borrowers must clear multiple checks, face higher interest rates, and deal with stricter repayment terms. Loan approval may also take longer because lenders see a 650 score as a moderate risk.
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not set a minimum score requirement, a 650 credit score signals weaker financial management compared to applicants with 750+. This makes lenders cautious and often leads to closer scrutiny.
Most top banks prefer scores of 720 and above, with 750 considered excellent. However, many NBFCs and fintechs also approve applicants at 650 if they meet income and employment conditions.
Applicants can strengthen their case by:
With a 650 score, applicants should be ready for:
Banking institutions want reliable applicants who can repay their personal loans, credit card bills, or home loan EMIs on time without any delay. To meet this objective, the banks are more comfortable lending funds to borrowers with high credit scores.
Any score of over 750 is considered satisfactory and safe. Furthermore, obtaining new loans becomes a little challenging for applicants with lower credit scores, as more checks and supporting documents are needed.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs to provide credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
