Can you get a ₹3 lakh loan with a 650 credit score? Here’s the answer

A ₹3 lakh personal loan with a credit score of 650 is possible, but borrowers must clear multiple checks, face higher interest rates, and deal with stricter repayment terms. Loan approval may also take longer because lenders see a 650 score as a moderate risk.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not set a minimum score requirement, a 650 credit score signals weaker financial management compared to applicants with 750+. This makes lenders cautious and often leads to closer scrutiny.

Loan eligibility with a 650 score Most top banks prefer scores of 720 and above, with 750 considered excellent. However, many NBFCs and fintechs also approve applicants at 650 if they meet income and employment conditions.

Salaried individuals earning ₹ 25,000–30,000 with stable jobs and clean repayment histories have better chances of being approved for a personal loan.

25,000–30,000 with stable jobs and clean repayment histories have better chances of being approved for a personal loan. Scores below 650 invite stricter checks and often higher interest rates.

Also Read | Besides credit score, personal loan approval depends on these key factors

Key ways to improve approval odds Applicants can strengthen their case by:

Submitting all essential documents such as salary slips, bank statements, PAN, and address proof.

Demonstrating consistent income and manageable debt levels.

Adding a co-applicant or collateral to reduce lending risk.

Exploring digital lending platforms that use alternative credit data (but only RBI-certified ones).

Negotiating loan tenure and using EMI calculators to plan ahead.

Expect stricter terms and conditions With a 650 score, applicants should be ready for:

Higher interest rates and lower sanctioned amounts.

Extra documentation like income proof or no-objection certificates if past loans were settled.

Longer processing times in banks (1–3 days) versus faster fintech disbursals.

Partial approval, sometimes only 60% of the requested loan, unless backed by co-applicants or collateral. Key takeaways for applicants A 650 credit score does not block access to loans, but it reduces flexibility and increases costs.

RBI has not set a mandatory minimum score, but lenders apply stricter due diligence at lower scores.

Financial institutions may still approve loans if the borrower has stable income, collateral, or strong repayment capacity.

A score above 750 remains the safest path to easy loan approvals and better interest rates. Banking institutions want reliable applicants who can repay their personal loans, credit card bills, or home loan EMIs on time without any delay. To meet this objective, the banks are more comfortable lending funds to borrowers with high credit scores.

Also Read | 5 smart uses of personal loans beyond debt consolidation

Any score of over 750 is considered satisfactory and safe. Furthermore, obtaining new loans becomes a little challenging for applicants with lower credit scores, as more checks and supporting documents are needed.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.