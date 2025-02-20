How to get an Equifax credit score? A step-by-step guide

To manage your financial health effectively, it is important to know your Equifax credit score. Equifax is one of the authorised credit bureaus in India and it provides its customers with their credit reports and scores. You can access Equifax credit score both online or offline.
The Equifax credit score is a three digit number that represents your creditworthiness from 300 to 900. Favourable terms in getting a loan or credit card means you have a better credit health score. If you regularly check your credit score, you will know that you can improve and keep yourself in good financial health.
To avoid delays or discrepancies, make sure all the information you give during the request process is identical to the information on your official documents.
When you have to access your credit information online, use secure and trusted platforms to protect your personal data.
Maintaining a healthy credit score can help you build a strong credit profile which increases your chances of getting lowest interest rates on your future borrowings. However, you must ensure that you make your debt repayments on time as even a single missed payment can deteriorate your credit score drastically. Hence, borrow only if you can afford and plan your repayments properly to avoid any debt traps.