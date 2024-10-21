Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    How to get an instant personal loan online? A step-by-step guide

    Instant personal loans provide unsecured funds quickly through online applications, bypassing bank visits. While beneficial for emergencies or events, it's vital to assess repayment ability due to potentially high interest rates.

    Toshank Bhardwaj
    Published21 Oct 2024, 04:15 PM IST
    Personal Loan: Instant personal loans do not require a collateral but can attract high interest rates.
    Personal Loan: Instant personal loans do not require a collateral but can attract high interest rates.

    A personal loan can be a useful financial tool for various needs, whether you have an upcoming event, want to take a relaxing holiday, or face an emergency requiring quick cash. With a personal loan, you can access funds without needing collateral, and the application process can be completed online in just a few simple steps. 

    What is an instant personal loan?

    An instant personal loan is a type of unsecured loan that can be applied for online, eliminating the need to visit a bank branch. This loan type typically features a quick application process and rapid disbursement of funds, allowing you to receive cash almost immediately.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply
    Also Read | How to improve your personal loan application?

    Steps to obtain an instant personal loan

    While the specific requirements may vary by bank and current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the general process for applying for an instant personal loan involves the following steps:

    1. Register and provide basic information: Begin by registering your mobile number linked to your Aadhar and PAN cards. Then, fill out your basic personal details.
    2. Check eligibility: Once you submit your information, the bank will verify your details and assess your eligibility for the loan. If you have a pre-approved loan offer, this step may be bypassed.
    3. Choose loan amount and tenure: After confirming your eligibility, you can select your desired loan amount and repayment tenure. It's wise to choose a loan amount that fits within your budget and can be easily repaid.
    4. Loan disbursement: Upon completion of the application process, funds are usually dispersed within a few hours. In some cases, it may take up to 24 hours for the money to appear in your bank account.

    Eligibility criteria for an instant personal loan

    To qualify for an instant personal loan in India, you typically need to meet the following criteria:

    • Age: You must be at least 18 years old; some banks may require you to be 21.
    • CIBIL score: A good CIBIL score is crucial. Most lenders prefer a score above 700, as a higher score can also help secure a lower interest rate.
    • Work experience: If you are a salaried employee, you should have a minimum of one year of employment with your current employer. Self-employed individuals need to demonstrate a stable income source.

    Also Read | How to get low-interest rates on personal loans? Here are 9 key tips

    Benefits of getting an instant personal loan

    • No collateral required: One of the main advantages of an instant personal loan is that it does not require collateral. However, be aware that the interest rates might be higher than those for secured loans.
    • Quick disbursement: For urgent cash needs, instant personal loans can be a suitable option since funds are typically transferred to your bank account within hours.
    • Flexible repayment options: You can tailor your repayment schedule to align with your financial situation and capacity. Many lenders allow you to repay the loan early without incurring foreclosure charges.
    • Convenient access: The online application process means you can apply for a personal loan without having to stand in long queues, streamlining the entire experience.

    Also Read | Personal Loan: 7 key reasons to consider when life throws you a curveball

    Conclusion

    An instant personal loan can provide quick access to funds, but it's important to be mindful of the high interest rates associated with these loans. This can significantly affect your monthly EMI obligations.

    Before applying for an instant personal loan, evaluate your financial needs and your ability to repay the loan on time. Lack of careful planning can lead to a debt trap and financial difficulties. Thorough financial assessment is essential to make informed decisions regarding personal loans.

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:21 Oct 2024, 04:15 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow to get an instant personal loan online? A step-by-step guide
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.