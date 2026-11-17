Did you know that you can check your credit score and access four full credit reports every year without paying any subscription fee? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that every credit information company (CIC) in India provide individuals with one free full credit report, including their credit score, once during each calendar year.

India has four registered credit information companies: TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark. This means individuals can obtain one free full credit report from each bureau every year, allowing them to monitor their borrowing and repayment history without incurring any charges.

Regularly reviewing credit reports can help individuals understand their financial standing, identify errors in reported information and detect unauthorised loans or credit card accounts opened in their names.

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What is a credit score? A credit score is a three-digit numerical representation of an individual's credit history and repayment behaviour. Commonly referred to as the CIBIL Score, it generally ranges from 300 to 900, with a higher score indicating better creditworthiness.

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) use credit scores as one of the factors when evaluating applications for personal loans, home loans, vehicle loans and credit cards.

The score is calculated using information supplied by lenders, including repayment history, equated monthly instalment (EMI) payments, credit card bill payments, outstanding debt and recent credit applications.

To ensure that credit bureaus receive updated information, the RBI has directed lenders to submit credit information to credit information companies every 15 days.

How to check your free CIBIL score and obtain credit report Individuals can access their annual free credit report through the official website of TransUnion CIBIL by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CIBIL website: https://www.cibil.com/freecibilscore.

Step 2: Log in to your existing account or register by providing your email address, mobile number and other required personal details.

Step 3: Complete the verification process using the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Select the option to run your free report and follow the instructions to access your credit score and report.

Individuals can follow a similar registration and verification process on the official websites of Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark to obtain their respective free annual credit reports.

What does your free CIBIL report contain? A full credit report provides several details about an individual's borrowing history and financial obligations.

1. Latest credit score: The report displays your latest credit score, generally ranging from 300 to 900, indicating your creditworthiness.

2. Credit repayment history: It provides a summary of repayment behaviour, including EMI payments, credit card bill payments and other credit-related activities.

3. Personal information: The report contains identifying details such as your name, date of birth and gender associated with your loan and credit card accounts.

4. Credit enquiries: It includes details of enquiries made by lenders when you applied for loans or credit cards during the preceding 36 months.

5. Loan and credit card accounts: The report provides details of active and inactive loan and credit card accounts, helping individuals track their outstanding obligations and previous borrowing history.

Why should you check your credit report regularly? Checking credit reports from all four bureaus can help identify discrepancies in loan balances, repayment records and personal information. It can also alert individuals to fraudulent credit applications or accounts opened without their knowledge.

If an error is identified, individuals can raise a dispute with the credit bureau and lender concerned to seek correction.