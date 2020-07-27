How to get higher rent from your house

With companies switching to work-from-home (WFH) and educational institutions to online classes after the lockdown due to covid-19 pandemic, many salaried individuals and students gave up their rented houses and went back home to stay with their families. As a result, the rental market nosedived, but things have started improving. “Between March and May, there were very few transactions. Since June, however, the traffic of people who want to rent a house has picked up. In July, the demand for rental housing is 80-90% of pre-covid-19 levels," said Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer, NoBroker.in, an online real estate platform.