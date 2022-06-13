How to get ready for your dream overseas vacation4 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 12:24 AM IST
- Plan your itinerary only after you have chosen your destination, then plan your finances
It has been more than two years since the pandemic struck, derailing the vacation plans of most people. But, with travel bans being relaxed globally now, this could be the ideal time for a holiday with your family. There are challenges though, and experts say you should consider these six major points for planning a stress-free vacation.