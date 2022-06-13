How to get ready for your dream overseas vacation

“There is a pent-up demand for vacation, which has pushed up prices for flight tickets and hotels," said Anup Bansal, chief investment officer, Scripbox. “Planning your vacation will ensure easier booking of flight tickets and hotel rooms. You will have to budget for a much higher amount (typically more than 30-40%) for last-minute bookings, so it is better to plan your vacation ahead of time. A well laid-out plan and the right budget will help you cut unnecessary expenditure and ensure a stress-free holiday. It is important that you plan your vacation at least six months in advance," added Bansal.